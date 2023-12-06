Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LP

Palisade Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 115,275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MITK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,932.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mitek Systems news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MITK opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day moving average is $10.87. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

