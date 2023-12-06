Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 26,900 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,537,776 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,900 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 5.31% of Flushing Financial worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,543,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,876,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after buying an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flushing Financial by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,568,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,058,000 after acquiring an additional 51,395 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Flushing Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,145,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,082,000 after acquiring an additional 96,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 952,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 197,748 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on FFIC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flushing Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Flushing Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Flushing Financial news, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 79,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,109.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIC opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Flushing Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $433.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.74.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.56 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 8.58%. Equities research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

