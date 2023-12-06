Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,204 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $18,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 1,630.8% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $217.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.47 and a 12 month high of $256.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.11.

Asbury Automotive Group ( NYSE:ABG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $8.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.44 by ($0.32). Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Equities analysts predict that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 33.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

