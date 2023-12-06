Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 699,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Renasant worth $18,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,271,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,846 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,768,000 after purchasing an additional 140,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after purchasing an additional 282,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Renasant by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,395,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,582,000 after buying an additional 1,056,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Renasant by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,072,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,161,000 after buying an additional 222,425 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $40.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.51.

Renasant ( NASDAQ:RNST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $166.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.60 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renasant from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

