Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $19.63 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 452,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,838 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $19,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 41.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Catalent from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Argus upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Catalent from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Catalent from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

Catalent stock opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.27. Catalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.45 and a 1 year high of $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $982.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.62 million. Catalent had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

