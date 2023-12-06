Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 63,872 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 247,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,697,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 18.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,134,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,788,000 after purchasing an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,146,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,490,000 after purchasing an additional 809,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in AstraZeneca by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $64.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.17. The stock has a market cap of $198.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

