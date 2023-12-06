Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Derbend Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 37,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5,291.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 15,503 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM opened at $107.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $113.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.32. The stock has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

