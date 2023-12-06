Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 167,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in CME Group were worth $31,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CME Group news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,494,509 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $218.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $213.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.06. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

