Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 534,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PayPal were worth $35,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $57.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.92. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.