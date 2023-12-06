Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,369 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $34,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.74.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $292.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $254.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $296.85. The company has a market capitalization of $92.31 billion, a PE ratio of 166.35, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,419,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,294 shares of company stock valued at $121,586,484. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

