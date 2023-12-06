Bleakley Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 21,567 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. were worth $2,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,640,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,966,980,000 after purchasing an additional 624,549 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after purchasing an additional 9,192,928 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,930,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 842,229 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,154,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $455,845,000 after acquiring an additional 455,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.29.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KKR opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.60. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. has a one year low of $45.03 and a one year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.12 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Company Profile

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

