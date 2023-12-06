Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 5,866 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 113.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $207.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $213.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.17 and its 200 day moving average is $200.14.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

