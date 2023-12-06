Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.35 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Okta by 26.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter worth about $46,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in Okta by 9.7% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 101,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Okta by 3.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 130,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Okta from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.86.

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $163,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $620,167.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,958,559.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $163,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,707 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $72.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.22 and a twelve month high of $91.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average is $75.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 0.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.14. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) earnings per share. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

