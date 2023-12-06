Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 71,033 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 551,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,033 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,742,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,586,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 93.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,203,000 after buying an additional 5,321,714 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 6.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,523,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,739,000 after buying an additional 5,296,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 251.9% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,876,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,855,000 after buying an additional 4,206,922 shares in the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $5.11.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from $5.90 to $5.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.61.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

