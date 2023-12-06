Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires 17 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,687.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,452,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $3,148.01 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,907.38 and a 12-month high of $3,251.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,007.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,934.05. The company has a market capitalization of $109.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $53.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 62 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,175.00, for a total transaction of $196,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com cut Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,346.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BKNG

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.