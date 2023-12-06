Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UAA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,909 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after buying an additional 2,128,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after buying an additional 1,768,346 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth about $17,169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.43. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

