Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $2.73 Million Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,406,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 661.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,386.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LAMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.6 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $104.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.20 and a 200-day moving average of $91.54. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $111.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 1.45.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.76%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

