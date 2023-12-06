Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 217,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,423,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 962.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 67,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 182,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 17,242 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SCZ opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $62.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

