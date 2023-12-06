Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Madison Square Garden Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the period. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $169.72 on Wednesday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $157.40 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.52 and its 200 day moving average is $180.96. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 0.89.

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.56) by $0.77. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $43.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.77 million. Equities research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

