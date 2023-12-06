Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Shares Bought by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,276 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 0.8% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 170,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 5.4% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.12. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00.

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.05.

In other Petco Health and Wellness news, Director Gary S. Briggs bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.33 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

