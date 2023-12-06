Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 14,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ACWI stock opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12-month low of $83.59 and a 12-month high of $99.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its 200 day moving average is $94.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

