Buckingham Strategic Partners Sells 661 Shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Buckingham Strategic Partners reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.58 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

