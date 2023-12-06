Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Position Increased by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 146,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 224.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 148.84%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STWD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Starwood Property Trust

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starwood Property Trust news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 20,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $411,873.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,035,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.