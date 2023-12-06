Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,794,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TEL. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.14.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $129.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $111.94 and a 52 week high of $146.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

