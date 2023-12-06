Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 10,222 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MetLife by 478.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 991,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 820,156 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 4.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in MetLife by 1,076.0% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 183,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,389,000 after buying an additional 168,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Down 0.9 %

MET stock opened at $63.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.61 and a 200-day moving average of $60.16. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

