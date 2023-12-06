Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $150.86 and a one year high of $240.44. The company has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.61.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC lifted their price target on Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total value of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,653,589.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

