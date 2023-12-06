Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Family Management Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

JEPI opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.47. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

