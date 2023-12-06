Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in Amgen by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 7,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 271,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,213,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 19.5% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 280,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,216,000 after purchasing an additional 45,720 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,267,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $270.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company has a market capitalization of $144.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.53. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.62 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.15.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

