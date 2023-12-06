Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 104,444 Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 104,444 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,203,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Perion Network at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 110.1% in the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,321,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,637 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth $17,147,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 26.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,027,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after acquiring an additional 420,580 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Perion Network by 718.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 425,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,780,000 after acquiring an additional 373,145 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Perion Network by 1,472.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 367,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 343,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PERI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Stock Down 2.8 %

PERI opened at $27.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.33. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $185.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.48 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 23.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Perion Network Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

