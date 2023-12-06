Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.63 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

