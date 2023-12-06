Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,816 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 97.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 14,016 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 28.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA opened at $121.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.34. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

