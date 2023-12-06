Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tevis Investment Management raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.7% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 3,294 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 21,281 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $113.14 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.00 and a 200-day moving average of $113.76.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,600 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.