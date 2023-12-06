Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 7,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $48.25 and a 52 week high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,255. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

