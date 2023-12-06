Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $75.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 419.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.16. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,800.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. UBS Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.81.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Further Reading

