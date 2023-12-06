Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Buys 105 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,484.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,079 shares of company stock worth $1,049,233 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $535.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $504.71 and its 200-day moving average is $488.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $416.77 and a 52-week high of $542.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on ROP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $529.20.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

