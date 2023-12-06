Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 6,171 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,171 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after buying an additional 6,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 545.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 38,180 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 459.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 65,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 53,923 shares during the period. Bensler LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,672,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 5,902 shares during the period.

BATS PAVE opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.66.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

