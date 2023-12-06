Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Littelfuse worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Littelfuse by 6.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Littelfuse by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $239.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.11. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.16 and a 1-year high of $309.94.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $607.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.80 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 14.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

