Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Sells 593 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $4,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 100.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.88) to GBX 2,950 ($37.26) in a research note on Friday, September 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.63) to GBX 3,800 ($48.00) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $135.63 and a 12-month high of $190.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

