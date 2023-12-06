Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,898,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 331,615 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Blackstone worth $176,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 1.1% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Blackstone by 0.4% in the second quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 25,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,934.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,339 shares of company stock worth $11,200,486. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.17.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

