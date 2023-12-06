Snowden Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,914 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth about $244,998,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE UL opened at $47.74 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.19.
Unilever Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
