General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 7.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,579,236 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,752 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $176,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. AFS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.3% during the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Motors from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM opened at $32.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.53.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $44.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. General Motors’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

