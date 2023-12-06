Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 252,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,387 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $23,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $606,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $12,661,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $91.33 and a 1 year high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

