Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 29,201 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 504,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,201 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $185,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 307.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $501.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $364.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.39. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $302.21 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.