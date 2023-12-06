Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,772 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 41,828 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,134.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,457,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 137.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,679,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $112,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $32.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.09.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:MRO opened at $24.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.40. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $32.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Oil

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares in the company, valued at $19,436,078.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

