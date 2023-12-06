Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $183.99 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,330,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 644,449 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $183,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after buying an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,149,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,233,316,000 after buying an additional 2,463,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,225,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $497,448,000 after buying an additional 2,909,691 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,594,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,107,000 after buying an additional 317,154 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kimco Realty

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.