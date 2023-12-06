Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Acquires 80,505 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,712 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,505 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of BOX worth $7,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the second quarter worth $105,797,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BOX by 165.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,151,620 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,642,000 after buying an additional 1,340,114 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 27.9% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,998,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,920,000 after buying an additional 1,090,814 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in BOX during the first quarter worth $26,085,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 249.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,019,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,723,000 after buying an additional 727,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,380,270. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOX opened at $26.69 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.57 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.25 and a 200 day moving average of $27.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 140.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

