Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,207 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,279 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 107.3% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,988,000 after purchasing an additional 23,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $977.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $943.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $937.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,496.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 in the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

