Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 65,037 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 226,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,037 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 33,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 39,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 881.0% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $130.35 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.03 and a fifty-two week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

