Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,149 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 302,254 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.64% of Summit Materials worth $28,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at $247,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Summit Materials during the first quarter valued at $341,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Summit Materials by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,127,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Summit Materials by 20.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,014 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Summit Materials by 8.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter.

SUM stock opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Summit Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.57.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Summit Materials had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SUM. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components. It also provides asphalt paving and related services.

