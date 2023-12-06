Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,613,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,147 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Realty Income worth $216,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,231.4% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a report on Monday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.36.

Realty Income Price Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $45.03 and a 12-month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

